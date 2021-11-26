Devonte Ross backs off commitment to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats and 3-star receiver Devonte Ross are parting ways.

On Friday, Ross announced on Twitter that his recruitment was reopening.

Recruitment back open!!! Hudl highlights in my bio and pinned to my profile! GPA good just waiting to get cleared by the NCAA clearinghouse! Also thanks @UKFootball for everything! @RecruitGeorgia — Devonte Ross (@devonteross22) November 26, 2021

Ross initially committed to the Cats as a Class of 2021 recruit, though he never made it to campus and was expected to arrive in January of 2022.

A 6-foot, 170-pound athlete out of Cartersville (GA), Ross was listed as a wide receiver by ESPN (unranked), an athlete by 247 Sports, and a cornerback by Rivals (3-star recruit). He held offers from Washington State, Liberty and Akron among others. Kentucky was listing him as a wide receiver.

The two-sport athlete caught 36 passes for 774 yards and 10 touchdowns during the 2020 season. Ross also made 26 tackles, one interception and 12 pass breakups on defense. He was recruited by Kentucky defensive line coach Anwar Stewart.

Ross certainly flashes some nice potential in his highlights as a receiver, but it appears we won’t get to see that potential come to fruition in Lexington. Hopefully he’s able to find a new home fairly soon with the 2022 early signing period almost here.

