Friday Headlines: North Florida Gameday Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats return to the hardwood for a post-Thanksgiving matchup against the North Florida Ospreys on Friday night. Led by star center Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky will look to make their case for five straight wins. According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, no. 10 Kentucky (4-1) has a 97.2% chance of victory over North Florida (1-5).

The Ospreys’ lone win on the season came did come in their last matchup where they defeated Webber International by a whopping 60 points. However, they’ve lost their other four games by an average of 18 points — including a 35-point loss to no. 2 UCLA.

Kentucky shouldn’t have much trouble achieving a victory on Friday night, but one would say it’s important that the Wildcats put the hammer down on the Ospreys. Jumping out to heavy leads early allows Kentucky to put the game away and experiment with different lineups. While this Kentucky team has gelled much earlier than most teams led by head coach John Calipari, they could still use some extra run before they dive into a more competitive part of the season.

Tip-off for Kentucky vs. North Florida is set for 7 PM with coverage provided by SEC Network.

Tweet of the Day

Five years ago today Lamar fumbled. pic.twitter.com/ndXF6mDDpu — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) November 26, 2021

How has it been five years already?

Headlines

