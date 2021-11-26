Kentucky vs. North Florida game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the North Florida Ospreys tonight at 7 pm ET inside Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it online live at WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or with a free trial of fuboTV. You can also stream the radio broadcast online via the UK Sports Network.

The Cats are coming off two great Thanksgiving feasts, one yesterday, and the one on Monday where we saw the Cats feast on Albany.

We saw another 20-point game from TyTy Washington along with another efficient scoring outing from Keion Brooks, going 7/11 from the field for 17 points.

It’s looking like these two will continue to get great opportunities as a result of Oscar Tshiebwe dominating the glass every night.

Tonight should be similar to Monday’s performance since the Ospreys are 1-5 on the season.

And because Kansas lost earlier today in glorious fashion, Kentucky can pick up a game in the all-time wins race with a win tonight.

Get ready for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads: