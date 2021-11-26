Kentucky vs. Louisville preview, viewing info and score projection

After an agonizing week of waiting, the stage is set for the 2021 Governor’s Cup.

The Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals will kick off on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET, and it will be televised on ESPN2.

The prime-time slot will be nice exposure for Mark Stoops and his team as they wind down their season with aspirations to secure the best bowl bid possible.

However, the nighttime kickoff will produce some chilly temperatures inside Cardinal Stadium for the players and all of those in attendance.

The high on Saturday is expected to be somewhere around 50 degrees with a low of 27. So it’s safe to say that the majority of the game will be played in 30 degree temperatures.

Quite the opposite of when these two teams used to meet for the first game of the season on a blistering hot late-September afternoon.

To the surprise of some — Louisville opened as a two point favorite over the Cats. Currently, ESPN’s match-up predictor gives the Louisville Cardinals a 60.5% chance of winning, and the over/under is 57.

The Cardinals are coming off what was one of their most impressive performances of the season in a 62-22 beatdown of Duke on the road last week.

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham absolutely went off against the Blue Devils showcasing his arm and legs. The junior from Montgomery (AL) went 18/25 for 303 yards through the air and tacked on another 224 yards rushing.

Cunningham was responsible for seven total touchdowns on Saturday, five passing and two rushing.

If you’re still refusing to see the genuine threat that he poses to the Kentucky defense, I’d suggest you take your blue goggles off and embrace the fact that he’s a big play threat at any moment.

That being said, Kentucky has plenty of advantages in this game that should be exploited over the course of four quarters.

Despite giving up just 25 points in their last two games — the UL defense has been vulnerable to the rushing attack this season.

With Chris Rodriguez finding his stride once again, you can only assume that Liam Coen’s game-plan will heavily center around successfully running the ball.

After Wan’Dale Robinson’s comments this week about Louisville’s coaching staff not recruiting him, I’d expect a concentrated effort from the Frankfort native to find the end zone.

That will be a fun celebration if he does.

Bottom line — the way Kentucky’s 2021 football season will be remembered is largely dependent on how they perform Saturday against Louisville in the Governor’s Cup.

The rivalry aspect is always enough to get the juices flowing but this game has even greater implications this season.

A loss would all but erase the vibes of UK’s 6-0 start to the season, but a big win could just get the train rolling again heading into bowl season.

Kentucky Wildcats at Louisville Cardinals

Location: Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky

Start Time and Date: 7:30 pm ET on November 27th

TV Channel: ESPN2

Online Stream: WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or you can utilize of a free trial of fuboTV.

Radio: Tom Leach and Jeff Piecoro will be on the call on the UK Sports Network.

Replay: WatchESPN

Rosters: Kentucky | Louisville

Odds: DraftKings has Louisville favored by three. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Louisville Cardinals a 60.5% chance of winning.

Score Projection: TeamRankings projects a 31-27 win for the home team.