Oscar Tshiebwe responds to comments made by Bob Huggins

Last week, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins had some interesting comments regarding one former player of his that entered the transfer portal.

“We lost an alleged McDonald’s All-American because he didn’t like the fact that we were making him do things that were hard,” Huggins said. “So, we’re fine.”

The player at the source of Huggins comment is star Kentucky Wildcats forward Oscar Tshiebwe.

On Wednesday, the star forward was asked about Huggins comments, and Tshiebwe responded with nothing but kind comments about Huggins, while also acknowledging he is proud of the work that he puts in.

“For me, I have no comment I can say about that. Coach (Huggins), he’s a great coach,” Tshiebwe said. “I know I always work harder, and I’m always trying to get better. Just because things don’t go right doesn’t mean you quit. God has plans for every human being. We always have great plans for ourselves, but we forget what God has for us.”

“I cannot say anything about Bob Huggins. He was a good coach. He coached me, did everything for me, tried to help me, but I have no comment I can say about that.” Tshiebwe said.

Tshiebwe added, “I don’t give up. I just fight, I go out there and fight.”

Through five games, Tshiebwe has become one of the most beloved Wildcats in the Calipari era. Whether it be humble words or the fight he shows on the court as he goes and grabs double-digit rebounds, it is obvious the work ethic this young man plays with.

Bad look for Huggins, but even better response from an already great player.