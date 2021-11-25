Thursday Headlines: Happy Thanksgiving Edition

Happy Thanksgiving to everyone in the Big Blue Nation!

It’s a special day we set aside to be thankful for what we have and spend time with the people closest to us.

Here in Kentucky, we’re preparing for upcoming basketball and football games over the next couple days. The basketball team takes the floor at Rupp Arena on Friday for a matchup against North Florida, while the football team will travel to Louisville for the rivalry matchup against the Cardinals.

As for sports today, the Lions and Bears kick off first, followed by the Raiders and Cowboys and then the Bills vs. Saints in the nightcap.

So spend some time with friends and family today, eat some good food, relax, and get ready for some Cats victories this weekend.

Tweet of the Day

Kentucky Football’s 5/4 Stars in the 2022 Recruiting Class:



5⭐️ WR Barion Brown

5⭐️ OT Kiyaunta Goodwin

4⭐️ QB Destin Wade

4⭐️ LB Keaten Wade

4⭐️ WR Dane Key

4⭐️ EDGE Tyreese Fearbry

4⭐️ DB Alex Afari

4⭐️ ATH Treyveon Longmire

4⭐️ OT Grant Bingham

4⭐️ OL Nik Hall#bbn — Kentucky Kavalry #BBN (@KentuckyKavalry) November 24, 2021

A lot of talent in this group.

Headlines

Cats beat out Bama, Ole Miss for Barion Brown - Herald Leader

A massive get.

Brad White talks about Malik Cunningham - Cats Pause

Kentucky’s DC knows his defense will have its hands full.

Calipari talks about Dontaie Allen - KSR

I really want to see Allen knock down some shots.

Mel Tucker got a huge extension with Michigan St. - ESPN

A $95M extension after a 49-point loss.

Durant passes Iverson on all-time scoring list - Yahoo

KD is now in the top 25 all-time.

Semifinalists named for Football HOF class - CBS

Devin Hester and Hines Ward are among those being considered.