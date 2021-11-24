Highly-touted transfer Eli Ricks not considering Kentucky

Well, one transfer option is off the board.

After news surfaced yesterday that Elias (Eli) Ricks will be transferring out of LSU, the Kentucky connection that has brought Dare Rosenthal and Kelvin Joseph to Lexington was one that many thought would give the Cats a chance.

That will not be the case, as Ricks spoke with Greg Biggins of 247 Sports and said he’s focusing on four options.

Former #LSU DB Elias Ricks went in to the transfer portal earlier in the week and talked about why he made the decision, the schools currently on his short list and his timeframe for making a decision https://t.co/PNTLjsoC90 pic.twitter.com/gYr9xaleXH — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) November 24, 2021

The four schools in the running are the powerhouses of the sport in Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and USC.

When asked on why he decided to leave Baton Rouge, here is what he had to say:

“Ed Orgeron was the main reason why I committed to LSU out of high school,” Ricks said. “He’s my guy, that’s the coach I’ve known since I was 10 years old. I first met him at a USC camp, and we had an instant connection and a great relationship ever since.”

Originally from the Metro Los Angeles area, USC could be a serious contender, but you can’t ever count out any of the three other options in any recruitment as well.

For what it’s worth, Rivals recruiting guru Mike Farrell predicted Ricks to ultimately pick the Buckeyes.

As for Kentucky, although it doesn’t seem this option will pan out, they’ll still be very active for secondary players in the transfer portal this offseason.