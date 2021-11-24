Kentucky vs. North Florida preview, viewing info and prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats are now on a four-game winning streak following Monday night’s 86-61 win over Albany.

Now the Cats turn their attention to Friday night’s matchup with the North Florida Ospreys, and this game will be returning to live TV on the SEC Network.

North Florida is entering Friday’s game with a 1-5 record, with losses to Texas Tech (89-74), Texas A&M (64-46), Grand Canyon (65-51), Arizona State (72-63), and UCLA (98-63). Their lone win of the season was a 103-43 victory against Webber International.

For the Ospreys, junior forward Carter Hendricksen is the one to keep an eye on as he is leading UNF in scoring with 13.8 points per game, while shooting 47.5% from three, and is their leading rebounder averaging four rebounds per game.

Another name to keep an eye on is the Ospreys’ sophomore point guard Jose Placer who is averaging 10 points and is their leader in assists with 3.2 per game.

The Cats have started making improvements on the defensive end of the floor, but this is another matchup that should allow them to continue to build their defensive identity and confidence.

Accord to KenPom, North Florida is ranked as No. 244 in the country, sit at 172nd in offense, and are No. 303 in defense making this a complete matchup advantage for the Cats.

This is a game that it would be nice to see Oscar Tshiebwe stay out of foul trouble to stay on the floor. In the game against Albany, Tshiebwe was only on the floor for 22 minutes with foul trouble but still racked up 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Aside from Tshiebwe, the Albany game was a struggle for Dontaie Allen who shot 0-5 for the game in his 13 minutes of action. These are the games for Allen to step up and take advantage of his opportunity, and hopefully we see a much better shooting performance from him Friday night.

Monday night’s performance was lacking the energy we have been seeing from this team. So, it will be important for the Cats to come out ready to play Friday night and take care of business as they only have a couple more “tune-up” games before hitting the road for a matchup with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Kentucky Wildcats Basketball vs. North Florida Ospreys

Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Start Time and Date: 7 pm ET on November 26th

TV Channel: SEC Network

Announcers: Dave Neal Analyst and Pat Bradley

Online Stream: WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or you can utilize of a free trial of fuboTV.

Radio: Tom Leach and Mike Pratt will be on the call on the UK Sports Network.

Satellite Radio: XM 191 | SXM App 962

Online Radio Stream

Replay: WatchESPN and SEC Network (check local listings).

Tickets

Rosters: Kentucky, North Florida

Odds: No official line is out. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Wildcats a 97.2% chance of winning, while KenPom gives them a 98% chance of winning.

Prediction: KenPom is predicting an 84-61 victory for Kentucky.