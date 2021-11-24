LSU’s interest in Mark Stoops is growing, per report

Even though there’s still a full week of regular-season college football left, the coaching carousel is already in full swing.

One of the top jobs available is the LSU Tigers’ opening following the departure of Ed Orgeron.

Now, it appears Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is becoming a legitimate option for LSU, according to The Athletic reporter Bruce Feldman.

Stoops’ name has gotten hotter inside LSU in the past week or so, and sources say the Tigers have legitimate interest because they see him as a proven a program-builder. Stoops has a chance to lead Kentucky to its second nine-plus winning season in the past four years at a place that had only won more than eight games four times in the previous century.

In addition, KSR’s Matt Jones expects to hear a decision on Stoops one way or the other this weekend, as LSU could make a hire by then.

It’s still unclear if Stoops has legitimate interset in leaving Kentucky for LSU, as Stoops has repeatedly said he’s happy and committed to taking this program to new heights.

“I have no control over that,” Stoops said Monday of other schools being interested in him. “I don’t want that out there. I don’t want that distraction. I don’t ask for that. As I mentioned jokingly weeks ago when somebody mentioned that, I’d rather it be that than you guys all talk about when they’re going to fire me. I can only control trying to win and build a program here. I think we can all understand I’ve been nothing but committed to doing that here and plan on doing that.”

Whatever the case may be, it does not sound like we will have to wait long, at least in terms of the LSU job.

In the meantime, beat Louisville.