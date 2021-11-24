Isaiah Miranda to visit UK for Louisville game

Four-star class of 2023 center Isaiah Miranda will be taking his official visit to Kentucky when the Wildcats host the rival Louisville Cardinals at Rupp Arena on December 22, per a report from David Sisk of Rivals.

Isaiah Miranda will be taking his official visit to Kentucky while they host Louisville on December 22. The 7-1 center is ranked No. 43 and rising in the 2023 class by Rivals. @KentuckyRivals — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) November 23, 2021

The 7-footer is from Springfield, Massachusetts and is playing his high school hoops at the Springfield Commonwealth Academy. He is a consensus 4-star recruit who Rivals ranks as the 43rd-best prospect in the nation for 2023. 247 Sports pegs him as the 32nd-best player in the country in their composite rankings and the fourth-best center.

Miranda currently holds offers from UCONN, Bryant, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Providence, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Siena, St. John’s, USC, VCU, Virginia Tech and Washington.

247 Sports has Kentucky as the lone school listed as “warm” in their recruitment of the four-star center despite John Calipari and his staff having yet to make an offer.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.