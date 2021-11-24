Wednesday Headlines: Barion Brown Day Edition

It’s decision day for 4-star wide receiver Barion Brown, a highly coveted player out of Nashville, TN. Brown has official offers from the Kentucky Wildcats, as well as Alabama, Ole Miss and TCU — all three being schools that are of course have a reputation for landing talented athletes.
The 6-foot-1, 173 pound wideout is ranked as the 111th-player in the country and is the third-ranked player in the state of Tennessee. Brown would be the highest-ranked wide receiver to ever commit to Kentucky and appears to be a talent that could immediately impact the team next season.
You can watch Brown’s highlights here.
If Barion Brown picks Kentucky he would be the highest-ranked receiver to ever commit to UK. Ranked right in the same range as Wan'Dale Robinson.— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 22, 2021
According to 247 Sports, Kentucky is the lead school for Crystal Ball predictions. Considering where the Kentucky football program was just 8-10 years ago, even being in serious contention for a skill position player like Brown shows how much progress Stoops and his staff have made. Follow Brown on Twitter here for his decision.
