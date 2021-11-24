Tyler Herro continues his scorching hot start to the season

The Miami Heat have a roster that is going to be able to contend for an NBA Championship this season.

While originally the addition of Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was what many thought would take this team to the next level, it’s appearing like the ascension of Tyler Herro may be more of a factor.

Herro has been an absolute stud this season and should be considered the clear frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year. Across the board, Herro has been putting up some of the best numbers of his career.

Herro exploded for 31 points in the Heat’s last victory over the Pistons. Miami scored just 100 points, so getting 30% of his team’s points is quite the chunk.

That said, this season, he’s averaging 22.1 points per game, the highest of his career. It’s not just that he’s scoring at a high level, but he’s doing it efficiently. Herro is shooting 46.5% from the field and is also topping 40% from deep.

Given he is topping 33 minutes per game for the first time in his career, it’s still impressive that both his assisting and rebounding numbers are at the highest of his three-year career. Overall, all his numbers are taking a turn for stardom.

At just 21 years old, the former lottery pick has been terrific, and he’s a major reason why the Heat have been so good to start the season. After making the NBA Finals in the bubble because of Herro’s hot streak, the Heat are again riding the young star.

Herro has 9 games of 25 or more points. The Heat are 7-2 when he hits at least 25.

