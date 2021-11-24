SEC Power Rankings ahead of Week 13

Week 12 was cupcake week across the country, but that didn’t mean that the 14 SEC teams got the week off.

Arkansas put a scare into Alabama in Tuscaloosa, almost throwing the SEC West into chaos, but ultimately fell short. South Carolina also clinched a bowl bid nobody saw coming in the preseason with a rare win over Auburn to get an even rarer second win in a row over Auburn.

And of course, Florida lost again...to Missouri. That was the last straw for Dan Mullen, as Florida’s season is on the brink of total devastation if they lose to laughingstock rival Florida state in the season finale. It should be a good one.

They’ve played the games so let’s pass out the grades—this is your Week 12 SEC Report:

Another week another blowout. Best and most boring season ever. Grade: A+

Whoa, those Hogs were ready to play! Amazing performance from Bryce Young to clinch the West. Now they’ll try to win at Auburn again, something they haven’t done in a little while. Grade: B

I was hoping for 60 points. I mean come on—it’s Vandy. Grade: C

Doesn’t get much better than 52-3. This 8-3 team only needs to beat LSU to top off a 9-3 season that includes a win over Alabama. If only they didn’t lose those early games, but at least they are still reaching new heights each season. Grade: A+

Great blowout from the Air Raiders ahead of what should be an epic Egg Bowl. Grade: A+

Now that’s what I’m talking about! If you keep playing Alabama like that you might win the West one day. Get a win over Missouri in the finale, and you’ll probably be bowling in Florida. Grade: B+

56-16 is a great Senior Day any season, regardless of how bad the opposition is. It could’ve been a wee bit more, but time to move on to the U of L rivalry game. Grade: B+

With a 60-14 win over South Alabama (also known as USA), the Vols are 6-5. 6-5 is pretty surprising from a team that lost half the roster to the transfer portal in the offseason, and that’ll likely be 7-5 after they have their turn with Vanderbilt. Grade: A+

Oof, tough loss before the Iron Bowl. This post Gus Malzahn stuff might be harder than we thought. Grade: C-

10. South Carolina Gamecocks (Win of the Week)

Wow! Turns out they don’t have to beat Clemson to go to a bowl because in a huge surprise the Gamecocks took down Auburn in Colombia! What a great first season for Shane Beamer, who will be playing December football. Grade: A+

The UL Monroe win will be Coach O’s last with LSU unless they beat Texas A&M this Saturday in Death Valley. A tall order, but don’t underestimate the power of Death Valley. Grade: B

As awful a season as Missouri has had, they are going bowling! What a thrilling overtime win over the collapsing team that suddenly everyone wants to play. Florida has given South Carolina and Mizzou bowl bids so far, and they are happy to take them. Grade: A

Last week after Florida gave up 52 to Samford I said “Wheeeee the Dan Mullen Era is going great!” in joking sarcasm. Welp now it’s over and they need to avoid a loss to Florida State in the finale to avoid last place in these power rankings. Yes, I know Vandy is 0-7 in the conference but this is a huge collapse. Grade: F

Another tiny step forward for Vandy, who only lost by 14 to Ole Miss on the road. It would sure make their season if they ended it with a win in Knoxville this Saturday. Grade: B