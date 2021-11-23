Josh Paschal shines in new Steckler Pediatric Dentistry commercial

With the new name, image, and likeness rules, we are starting to see a lot of entertaining ads from University of Kentucky athletes, especially from the Kentucky Wildcats’ basketball and football programs.

On Tuesday, Kentucky football star Josh Paschal became the latest Wildcat to join the fun as he is the “Defender of Decay” in Steckler Pediatric Dentistry’s new commercial. Frankly, it’s about as good of an NIL-related ad you’ll see in college athletics, as Paschal nailed the role and proved some good laughs along the way.

Paschal as the “Defender of Decay” is scaring children into good oral hygiene. You can check out the commercial below. UK fans will really enjoy the ending.

It’s been great working with Steckler Pediatric Dentistry (@kykidsdentist) and the kids in the community with their oral health! I am the #DefenderOfDecay! @creativecaddie #ad pic.twitter.com/HT8OGg2Bx2 — Joshua Paschal (@JPaschalx) November 23, 2021

