Kentucky lands commitment from Boyle County’s Cole Lanter

Boyle County wide receiver Cole Lanter announced that he has committed to play for the Kentucky Wildcats as a preferred walk-on.

Lanter announced the news on Twitter.

The 5-foot-11 wide receiver from Boyle County High School received a Kentucky offer on Saturday while on a visit to UK and announced his decision Monday evening.

Lanter has been one of the most productive wide receivers in the state of Kentucky this year, leading Boyle County to a 12-1 record as the Rebels are the frontrunner in Class 4A.

On the season, Lanter has 67 catches for 1,111 yards and 19 touchdowns, along with 227 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns on 28 carries. He’s also scored on two punt return touchdowns for Boyle County this season.

The 19 receiving touchdowns are tied for the most in the state this season, and he ranks top 10 in the state for both receptions and receiving yards.

Kentucky has a commitment from Boyle County kicker Jackson Smith, and they’ve also been recruiting junior Tommy Ziesmer.

On another interesting note, his cousin is Tod Lanter, a member of the Kentucky basketball team from 2012-2015 and his uncle, Bo, played basketball at Kentucky in the late 70s and early 80s.

It’s always good to see a talented in-state kid work hard to achieve their dreams and that’s what it looks like happened here. Everyone around Cole praises his work ethic and drive to get better, which will no doubt be great attributes to add to the roster.

Congratulations to Cole on the commitment and welcome to the BBN!