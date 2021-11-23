Tuesday Headlines: Getting Healthy Edition

John Calipari would certainly love to get his roster healthy.

Kentucky went into last night’s game against Albany without Lance Ware, Jacob Toppin, and Davion Mintz.

Ware is dealing with an ankle injury that has been an issue for the last couple games and the same goes for Jacob Toppin’s shoulder injury.

On top of those, Davion Mintz was out last night with an illness that was unspecified.

Obviously the Wildcats were fine without those three last night, as Kentucky came away with an 86-61 win but Calipari would almost certainly love to get those guys back on the court to use these tune-up games to work through various rotations.

Mintz probably shouldn’t be expected to miss much time and Chin Coleman hinted that Jacob Toppin could be back this week. As for Ware, there isn’t much of an update on his return to the court.

Hopefully all three are on the court sooner rather than later.

Tweet of the Day

One of our own



Kentucky legend @Dhawk_25 pic.twitter.com/bxErVW3W7I — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 23, 2021

Good to see Dominique last night.

