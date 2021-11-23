Mark Stoops included in odds to be next Florida head coach

There have been a lot of coaching rumors flying around in recent days and many have involved Mark Stoops.

Last week, it was reported that Stoops was third on the LSU Tigers’ list with Jimbo Fischer and Bill O'Brien as the candidates ahead of him.

On Saturday, the Florida Gators lost their fourth game out of the last five in a 24-23 overtime loss to the Missouri Tigers.

It was then announced on Sunday that Florida has fired head coach Dan Mullen.

With the Gators now looking for their next head coach, BetOnline has released odds for who will be their next hire, and Mark Stoops is on the list.

Louisiana Ragin Cajun head coach Bill Napier is the favorite to land the job with 7/2 odds.

Mark Stoops is tied for fourth-best odds at 8/1. He is tied with his brother Bob Stoops and Penn State head coach James Franklin.

Here is the complete list of odds according to BetOnline:

· Billy Napier: 7/2

· Lane Kiffin: 5/1

· Mario Cristobal: 11/2

· Bob Stoops: 8/1

· James Franklin: 8/1

· Mark Stoops: 8/1

· Luke Fickell: 9/1

· Eric Bieniemy: 12/1

· Matt Campbell: 12/1

· Bill O’Brien: 16/1

· Dan Quinn: 16/1

· Dave Clawson: 16/1

· Deion Sanders: 25/1

· Jamey Chadwell: 25/1

· Urban Meyer: 50/1

· Tim Tebow: 100/1