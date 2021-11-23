Kentucky has reportedly contacted LSU transfer Eli Ricks

If there has been a constant question mark surrounding this year's Kentucky Wildcats football team, it has come from the cornerbacks.

Carrington Valentine has shown promise in his first season starting, but he’s also been rough around the edges. Offenses tend to pick him out.

Cedrick Dort and Quandre Moseley have also had moments, but once again have had their fair share of struggles as well.

How do you get better immediately at a position of need in today’s college football? You turn to the transfer portal, and it just so happens a former top-ranked recruit has come available at the position.

Former LSU Tigers cornerback Eli Ricks has decided to transfer out of the program and look for a new home next season. Sam Spiegelman of Rivals was the first to report the news.

Former five-star CB Elias Ricks is entering his name in the transfer portal, a source tells Rivals



The freshman All American was injured and sidelined for the season in October. He accounted for 11 tackles, 2 PBU and an INT@RivalsPortal @adamgorney — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) November 22, 2021

Now, KSR is reporting that contact has been made between Kentucky and Ricks, though it’s unclear how strong the interest is from either side.

Ricks is coming off a tough sophomore year when it comes to injuries, as he only appeared in five games this season.

In his two seasons in Baton Rouge, Ricks has shown some promise on the field, and his stats paint that picture as well. For his career he has totaled 31 tackles while also adding five interceptions, and six pass deflections.

At 6-foot-2, he also fits the mold of cornerbacks that have had success under Mark Stoops during his tenure with UK.

As a recruit Ricks was ranked as a 5-star prospect by the 247 Sports Composite rankings in the class of 2020. They also had him listed as a top-15 player in the country, and the second best at his position. He ultimately chose LSU over Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, and USC.

With the success LSU transfers have had in Lexington over the last few seasons, let’s see if Stoops and Vince Marrow can convince another player to leave the Bayou for the Bluegrass.