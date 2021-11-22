Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Albany

The Kentucky Wildcats improve to 4-1 on the season with a win over Albany, 86-61.

It was a game that felt like Kentucky was coasting and just out there to get some work done, more-so like a glorified scrimmage. Turnovers were a very big issue for the Wildcats, most of them just being unforced or poorly made decisions.

Prior to Kellan Grady hitting a few, Kentucky also hadn’t shot the ball well from three this game, particularly Dontaie Allen who saw extended minutes due to the absence of Davion Mintz this game. Allen went 0-5 from three. Washington and Grady were the only Wildcats to hit a three.

A bright spot for this game? TyTy Washington has his second straight 20-point outing. He’s showing a smooth game on the court with a good jumper. The potential is there.

Oscar Tshiebwe also grabbed another double-double on the season, his fourth in five games and the 16th of his career.

The defensive side of the ball still needs work, as they leave the three-point line open way too often.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the Cats:

Cats by 25

Kentucky defeats Albany by a final score of 86-61.



TyTy Washington leads the Wildcats with 20 points, followed by Keion Brooks Jr. with 17, Sahvir Wheeler with 15, Kellan Grady with 14 and Oscar Tshiebwe with 12.



All five starters finished in double figures. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) November 23, 2021

This team has a super high floor relative to other Calipari teams at UK. And, with TyTy Washington getting better every game out maybe they will eventually have that guy who can make that difference against the best teams. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 23, 2021

A push is a win. — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) November 23, 2021

You can never take too much out of games against such inferior competition, whether you win by 100 or by 10. However getting punked and pushed around by the little guy sometimes can be beneficial. — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) November 23, 2021

Dear SEC office,



The men in stripes that you have employed to oversee our battle with Albany are not deserving of the coin they are owed for their time. They are punishing me and not allowing me to lead my men.



-Oscar — General Tshiebwe (@GeneralTshiebwe) November 23, 2021

Sahvir Wheeler hustles constantly. It is awesome to watch. — Big Blue Express (@bigbluexpress) November 23, 2021

Notes from listening to the game instead of watching:



Gotta clean up turnovers. Another big game by Keion Brooks & TyTy Washington. Collins with some good minutes & freak plays. Oscar is Oscar just gotta foul less. Grady needs more shots#BBN — . (@LilJoeBHall) November 23, 2021

One of our own



Kentucky legend @Dhawk_25 pic.twitter.com/bxErVW3W7I — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) November 23, 2021

UK scored 80+ points just once in its first 13 games last season. Already topped 80 three times in five games this season. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) November 23, 2021

Calipari needs to be on his Andy Reid shit to get Grady some more open looks — PELS YEAR. BBN (@pelsyear) November 23, 2021

Kellan Grady has as many FGAs as Oscar Tshiebwe. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) November 23, 2021

Damion Collins has done a couple “oh, he’s different” things tonight. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 23, 2021

TyTy takes another step toward his all-around floor game every time out. You can tell he watches tape. — Blake Spires (@RealFakeBlake) November 23, 2021

I feel like in several recent years this game would be closer than it is the way it has played out. Kentucky's up 20 and it feels like they could be playing a lot better. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) November 23, 2021

Kellan Grady has the smoothest jumper — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 23, 2021

Interestingly, Cal's three best FT shooting teams at Kentucky came in the past three seasons.

2019-20: 79.7%

2018-19: 73.9%

2020-21: 72.9% — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) November 23, 2021

If Tyty is this right now the rest of the country is in trouble come March. — Zack Davis (@ZachDavisShow) November 23, 2021

There’s little to nothing that Sahvir Wheeler could do to make me question his ability to lead this team. His tenacity on November has been incredible. I can only imagine what March is will bring out of that dude. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) November 23, 2021

Dearest Mother,



The large dogs of Albany tried to take Fort Rupp tonight but failed. Our men were short handed but managed to fend them off. I am going to have to learn to battle the men in stripes as well as the other force if I wish to continue leading this army.



-Oscar — General Tshiebwe (@GeneralTshiebwe) November 23, 2021

