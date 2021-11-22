 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over Albany

It wasn’t pretty, but the Cats win by 25.

The Kentucky Wildcats improve to 4-1 on the season with a win over Albany, 86-61.

It was a game that felt like Kentucky was coasting and just out there to get some work done, more-so like a glorified scrimmage. Turnovers were a very big issue for the Wildcats, most of them just being unforced or poorly made decisions.

Prior to Kellan Grady hitting a few, Kentucky also hadn’t shot the ball well from three this game, particularly Dontaie Allen who saw extended minutes due to the absence of Davion Mintz this game. Allen went 0-5 from three. Washington and Grady were the only Wildcats to hit a three.

A bright spot for this game? TyTy Washington has his second straight 20-point outing. He’s showing a smooth game on the court with a good jumper. The potential is there.

Oscar Tshiebwe also grabbed another double-double on the season, his fourth in five games and the 16th of his career.

The defensive side of the ball still needs work, as they leave the three-point line open way too often.

Here’s what Twitter had to say about the Cats:

