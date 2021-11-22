Top 5 NBA Cats Performances of the Week: 11/15-11/21

5. Karl Anthony-Towns (11/18 vs SA) - (25 PTS, 9/16 FG, 3/4 3PT, 12 REB, 5 AST)

The 2015 No. 1 NBA Draft pick had a very productive night against the Keldon Johnson-led San Antonio Spurs Thursday night, finishing with 25 points on 9/16 shooting, even knocking down three three-pointers (Towns wasn’t even allowed to shoot those at UK!). KAT capped off a 115-90 win with a monster slam, giving the Wolves back to back wins for the first time since October 23rd.

4. Tyrese Maxey (11/20 vs POR) - (28 PTS, 9/17 FG, 1/4 3PT, 9 AST, 3 REB)

Tyrese Maxey Most Improved Player anyone? In the absence of Ben Simmons, Maxey has blossomed into a star in the league, leading the 76ers in scoring at 18.4 PPG. This was no different Saturday night, as Maxey erupted for 28 points on 9/17 shooting, falling one assist shy of a double-double. However, the Joel Embiid-less 76ers were no match for Damian Lillard’s 39 points, as the Sixers fell in Portland, 118-111.

3. Karl Anthony-Towns (11/15 vs PHX) - (35 PTS, 10/19 FG, 5/9 3PT, 13 REB)

Earlier in the week, Towns had an even better performance, this one coming against the Phoenix Suns. KAT had a monster week, averaging 26 & 9 and leading the Wolves to wins in three of their four contests. However, that one loss would come in Towns’ best game of the week. Despite dropping 35 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and connecting on five of his nine three point attempts, the Suns would win a back and forth game 99-96 thanks to Devin Booker’s 29. This was Phoenix’s ninth win in a row.

2. Julius Randle (11/21 vs CHI) - (34 PTS, 13/19 FG, 10 REB, 3 AST)

The 2021 NBA All-Star had easily his best game of the season Sunday night, dropping 34 points on an effective 13/19 shooting. Randle has been a little disappointing this season, but he definitely looked like his normal-self against Chicago. Despite converting a three point play down four with a 1:38 left in the contest, breakout star Zach LaVine willed the Bulls to a 109-103 victory in Chi-Town.

1. Anthony Davis (11/21 vs DET) - (30 PTS, 11/19 FG, 10 REB, 6 AST, 5 BLK)

Kentucky’s lone NBA 75 representative had a dominant Sunday night in Detroit, but went largely unnoticed due to the LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart scrum. “The Brow” finished with a dominant 30 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks, two of which came in the final minute against 2021 #1 NBA Draft Pick Cade Cunningham. A contested layup with 50 seconds left would put the Lakers up five, which would hold 121-116. Davis is having a great season so far, averaging more points, rebounds and blocks than his career average.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!