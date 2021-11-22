Kentucky Wildcats freshman guard TyTy Washington has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the league announced today. It’s the first honor of Washington’s career and the first SEC award of the season for the Wildcats.

Last week, Washington averaged a team-high 18 points per game in wins over Mount St. Mary’s and Ohio. He also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

Against Mount St. Mary’s, Washington registered 16 points and three assists. He then went for 20 points and a game-high 12 rebounds for his first career double-double against Ohio. Washington also had a career-high five assists and his first career block vs. the Bobcats.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Washington is just the third player in the John Calipari era to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a game, joining Isaiah Briscoe and James Young.

Washington’s prowess on the boards helped UK to a plus-36 rebound margin against the Bobcats. That was the best for any Calipari-coached team and the best for a Kentucky team since a plus-39 margin on Jan. 3, 1998 against Vanderbilt.

Washington is tied for the team lead in scoring with 13.8 ppg while shooting 45.1% from the floor.

In the John Calipari era, Kentucky has won more weekly SEC honors (111) than any other school, including 86 SEC Freshman of the Week honors and 25 SEC Player of the Week awards.

Be sure to check out Washington’s highlights vs. Ohio and Mount St. Mary’s thanks to our good friend Daniel Hager.

