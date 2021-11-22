Kentucky vs. Albany game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats are set to take on the Albany Great Danes at 7 pm ET at Rupp Arena. You’ll only be able to watch the game online tonight, and you can do so with WatchESPN or ESPN+. Read more about streaming the game online here.

These Wildcats are really starting to gel together. When Oscar Tshiebwe went out for the entire first half with foul trouble vs. a feisty Ohio team, it was great to see the team come together and remain competitive, coming back from being down eight to leading by two at halftime.

Tonight, Kentucky will face an 0-4 Albany team, so it shouldn’t be much of a challenge. But after not getting hardly any cupcake non-conference games last season, it’s just nice seeing Kentucky play well and win games again.

Also, seeing Keion Brooks and TyTy Washington score 20+ points is a great sign of things to come.

Get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads: