Kentucky managers handle Albany, move to 2-0

Fresh off their 106-67 victory over the Ohio managers Thursday, the UK managers put in another impressive performance, holding off an Albany team full of GAs and assistant coaches, 102-83. The Cats led 50-33 at half, so the Great Danes actually put together an impressive second half, only being outscored by two.

The Player of the Game had to be graduate assistant Riley Welch. Welch looked like prime Steve Nash out there, scoring 21 points and dishing 14 assists. He was three rebounds away from a triple double.

Brad Calipari had another impressive game, finishing with 31 points after finishing two shy of the 30 mark against Ohio. Junior Jonas Alger, last game’s leading scorer, finished with a cool 17 points, and big man Ray Surratt logged another double-double, finishing with 11 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Grad assistant Kevin Gallagher was everywhere defensively, and had a few very impressive hustle plays. He finished with 12 points and seven assists.

The Wildcats and Great Danes meet Monday night at 7:00 on SECN+.