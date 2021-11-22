Monday Headlines: Albany Gameday Edition

What better way to end a Monday than a few hours of Kentucky basketball? Coming over a significant win over a quality Ohio team on Friday, the Wildcats return to Rupp Arena Monday night for a matchup with the Albany Great Danes. Since dropping a close loss to Duke in their season opener, Kentucky has put together three straight wins with their latest coming in an effort that consisted of this season’s top-two scorers laying a goose egg in the box score.

Of course both Kellan Grady and Oscar Tshiebwe would like to get back to putting points on the board, but it has to be an excellent sign that Kentucky can beat a quality team like Ohio by going to other players in the lineup. While you wouldn’t want to see a performance like that a couple of months into the season, it’s good that Kentucky has opportunities early in the year to adjust/make up for losing that offensive production.

Once again Kentucky will have a significant rebounding edge, posting a difference of 15 rebounds per game in comparison to Albany. The Wildcats also average double the assists, block nearly twice as many shots and shoot/score at a much more efficient rate. Albany is winless on the season, dropping four straight games to begin the 2021-2022 season. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Kentucky a 96.8% chance of victory. Watch the game on SEC Network+ or ESPN+. Tip-off is set for 7 PM in Lexington.

Tweet of the Day

No. 9 seed Kentucky advances to the round of 16 in the #NCAASoccer Championship for the second year in a row and the fourth time in program history. #WeAreUK pic.twitter.com/UDVoUVK20F — Kentucky Men’s Soccer (@UKMensSoccer) November 22, 2021

The Wildcats remain hot in the postseason!

Headlines

Reed Sheppard could not pass up chance to play at Kentucky - Vaught’s Views

Who else had their day made Sunday morning?

No. 8 Kentucky VB sweeps weekend series vs. Auburn - Kentucky Sports Radio

Sunday SWEEP!

Josh Ali has career game on Senior Day - Vaught’s Views

The Wildcats will miss this veteran next season.

Buckeyes surge three spots to No. 2 in AP Top 25 college football poll - ESPN

Is there a better “win” this season than what we saw OSU do this weekend?

Chris Jones, Chiefs pummel Dak Prescott in win over Cowboys - USA Today

Over bettors had a sour afternoon watching this one.

LeBron James bloodies Detroit Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart - ESPN

Imagine trying to defend this play.

The Steph Curry system - Yahoo!

Simply irreplaceable.

Jonathan Taylor carries Colts to upset over Bills with 5 touchdowns - ESPN

What a day for the young star.

Justin Jefferson’s heroics spoil huge day from Aaron Rodgers - Yahoo!

Arguably the best “watch” of the day.