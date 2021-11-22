Wan’Dale Robinson says UofL lacks pride when it comes to in-state recruiting

Ah, good ole rivalry week.

Anytime the Louisville Cardinals show up on the schedule, there’s always sure to be some extra spice in the air leading up to game day.

Players, coaches and fans all get a little chesty during rivalry week, and both sides feel the pressure to perform.

Without a doubt, the Cardinals opening as the favorite added some extra juice for the Big Blue Nation heading into Saturday’s showdown.

After beating New Mexico State, Kentucky wildcats standout wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, provided some confident remarks after directed at the University of Louisville coaching staff — specifically their choice to not recruit him back in 2019.

“They didn’t recruit me at all.” Robinson said.

The decision is quite puzzling.

One of the top players in the nation was right in UL’s backyard, and they made no attempt to build a relationship.

“That goes to show that they don’t really take pride in keeping everybody in-state. So all of the recruits that see this, you know where to come.”

Robinson will be fresh off an eight reception 181 yard performance in what was the last game at Kroger Field.

Despite a dominating performance, there were no trips to the end zone to show for it.

That’s something he’ll definitely attempt to change on Saturday night in Cardinal Stadium.

For all of his jaw-dropping plays this season it doesn’t seem possible that Wan’Dale Robinson only has seven touchdowns on the season.

You may remember former Florida coach Dan Mullen commenting that he didn’t really know who Robinson was in the days leading up to the Gators trip to Lexington.

We all know how that ended.

This time, that luxury will not exist, even if Louisville didn’t focus on Robinson coming out of high school.

A season worth of data and the notoriety of Robinson’s big-play ability will have Louisville dialed in on stopping him. Although, there’s no game planning for the speed and foot work that only Wan’Dale Robinson possesses.

It’ll be a long week waiting for kick-off.

