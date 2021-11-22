Kentucky football bowl roundup

Coming off a beatdown of New Mexico State, the Kentucky Wildcats will now turn their focus to their rivals down I-64 in the Louisville Cardinals.

With a chance for a 9-3 season on the line this Saturday, the outcome of this game will also greatly effect where the ‘Cats will travel this bowl season. A loss and you probably end up in the Music City Bowl or the Liberty Bowl. Win and the Outback Bowl seems like the most likely landing spot.

Let's take a quick look at some bowl predictions following Saturday’s win against the Aggies:

Kyle Bonagura of ESPN: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (TIAA Bank Field; Jacksonville, FL) Dec. 31, 2021; vs NC State

Mark Schlabach of ESPN: Outback Bowl (Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, FL) Jan. 1, 2022; vs Iowa

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports: Outback Bowl (Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, FL) Jan. 1, 2022; vs Wisconsin

Brad Crawford of 247 Sports: Outback Bowl (Raymond James Stadium; Tampa FL) Jan. 1, 2022; vs Iowa

Ethan DeWitt of A Sea of Blue: Outback Bowl (Raymond James Stadium; Tampa, FL) Jan. 1, 2022; vs Iowa

Overall, the Louisville game this weekend will be closer than many thought it would be before the season, but the ‘Cats should prevail as their offense has hit another stride over the last few weeks. Which is why the Outback Bowl seems the most likely.

For the opponent, the Iowa game would be a headline maker as Mark Stoops takes on his alma mater, but the Wisconsin game is one that could be a lot of fun against a pretty big national brand.

Who will it be?

It will come down to who wins this weekend, as both the Hawkeyes and the Badgers have tough games against Nebraska (Iowa) and Minnesota (Wisconsin).

Should be fun to see how it all shakes out.