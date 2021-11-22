5-star WR Barion Brown sets decision date

Decision time is nearing for 5-star wide receiver, Barion Brown, as he has announced that he will be making his college decision on Wednesday, November 24th.

Brown is down to the Kentucky Wildcats, Alabama Crimson Tide, TCU Horned Frogs, and Ole Miss Rebels. Kentucky is seen as the favorite going into the final days of Brown’s recruitment.

Decision coming Wednesday…7️⃣ — Barion Brown (@BarionBrown) November 22, 2021

Brown is ranked as the No. 111 prospect by 247 Sports, and the No. 4 athlete in the country. Over at Rivals, Brown is ranked as the No. 53 prospect and the No. 7 wide receiver in the country. On3 has him rated as a 5-star, top-15 recruit.

If he chooses Kentucky, Brown would be an instant-impact player for Liam Coen’s offense. At 6-foot-1, Brown has the height to make acrobatic and tough catches, but also has the speed to beat his man off the line and get behind the defense. He ran a 10.49 100 meter dash in the spring of 2021.

Brown would be a great piece to bring in alongside Syracuse transfer, Taj Harris, as two of the receivers for the Wildcats’ offense in 2022.

