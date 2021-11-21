Dan Mullen fired by Florida

The Florida Gators have fired head coach Dan Mullen. Matt Zenitz of On3 broke the news first. This comes following Florida’s overtime loss to the Missouri Tigers, dropping the Gators’ record to 5-6.

While there’s been a lot of issues with Mullen over the last year, it looked like the Gators were poised for another strong season in 2021, especially after they nearly beat then-No. 1 Alabama.

However, things really took a turn for the worst when the then-No. 10 Gators lost to Kentucky, the first time they’ve lost in Lexington since 1986.

For three decades, the Kentucky Wildcats never tasted victory against Florida on the gridiron. But since Mullen became the Gators’ head man in 2018, Mark Stoops has beaten Florida twice. Mullen will end his Florida career 2-2 against Kentucky.

Here’s to hoping the next Florida coach has even less success against the Cats.

And thanks for the memories, Dan.

