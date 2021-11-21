UK vs. Albany preview, prediction, and how to watch with no live TV coverage

The Kentucky Wildcats are on their longest win streak since the beginning of conference play last season, at three games.

Believe it or not, Kentucky actually started off conference play hot last season, before crashing back down to earth.

With wins over Robert Morris, Mount St. Mary’s, and a very good Ohio Bobcats team, John Calipari’s team looks to be rolling, with cohesion, for the first time since 2019-2020.

Next up on the schedule? The University of Albany Great Danes, a game that can only be streamed online with WatchESPN or ESPN+. Keep this in mind, as the game against Central Michigan on Nov. 29 will also be streaming only.

Albany current sits at 0-4 on the season, with losses to Towson, La Salle, Harvard, and Eastern Kentucky.

For the Great Danes, senior guard Matt Cerruti is the man to watch. Cerruti comes into the game averaging 12.3 ppg, shooting 46% from the field and 52% from behind the 3-point line.

Another name to watch for is senior forward De’Vondre Perry, who’s averaging 12 ppg and 5.3 rpg.

With Kentucky working to find their defensive identity, this should be a good game to do just that. Albany currently sits at 385th in the nation in points per game, scoring just 59.3 ppg.

As for Oscar Tshiebwe, another 20-rebound game could be on deck, as the Great Danes are averaging just 30.8 rpg, good enough for 382nd in the country.

Kentucky Wildcats Basketball vs. Albany Great Danes

Time: Tip-off is 7 pm ET on Nov. 22

Location: Rupp Arena

TV Channel/Online Stream: As for watching the game, well, it’s going to be similar to the Chattanooga football game earlier this season. For the first time in four seasons, Kentucky basketball will not be playing on television. The game will be airing on SEC Network+ (read more about it here), which you can find on the ESPN app, Roku, Firestick or any streaming device that you have. Simply sign in with your cable provider, and you can watch just as you would any other game. You can also catch the game on ESPN+ (read more about it here).

Announcers: Dave Neal and Joe Kleine will call the action.

Replay: WatchESPN or the SEC Network (check local listings).

Radio: UK Sports Network with Tom Leach and Mike Pratt calling the action.

Stats to Know: UK | Albany

Odds: No official line is out yet. ESPN’s matchup indicator currently gives the Wildcats a 96.8% chance to win, which honestly seems just a tad low, but never say “never” when a team comes to Rupp Arena. KenPom gives the Cats a 99% chance of winning at home.

Predictions: KenPom projects an 80-54 victory, Kentucky!