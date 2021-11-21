Sunday Quickies: UK Soccer NCAA Tournament Gameday

After the Kentucky’s men’s basketball team took care of business on Friday and the football team dominated their last home game on Saturday, it is time for the soccer team to get a win on Sunday.
As the No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Kentucky Wildcats are set to host Santa Clara in the second round at 7 p.m. You can find all of Sunday’s soccer action on ESPN+.
Tweet of the Day
Will Levis now the first Kentucky quarterback to throw for 400 yards since Andre Woodson in 2007.— Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL) November 20, 2021
And, you guys, Mr. Levis has two whole years of eligibility left.
Quickies
Seniors Stuff Stat Sheet in 56-16 Victory over New Mexico State - KSR
It’s been a while since a senior day truly felt like a senior day at Kroger Field
Kentucky football celebrates Senior Day, then turns its attention to Louisville - Herald-Leader
It is officially hate week.
UCLA QB Thompson-Robinson signs hat, flagged - ESPN
A baller move like that should be applauded, no flagged.
Coaching Rumors: Latest on Florida, TCU and More - Sports Illustrated
After losing to Missouri in overtime, did Dan Mullen have to find his own ride back to Florida?
‘I’m a little boy from Kentucky.’ Reed Sheppard on why he’s going to be a Wildcat. - Herald-Leader
Reed Sheppard’s commitment is huge for reasons that are on and off the court.
No. 5 Villanova routs No. 17 Tennessee 71-53 in Tip-Off - ESPN
This says a lot about both teams. I’m just not sure what that is yet.
No. 9 Seed Kentucky to Host Santa Clara in NCAA Second Round - UK Athletics
Do the Wildcats have what it takes to make it to the next round?
Levis throws 4 TDs, Kentucky beats New Mexico State 56-16 - ESPN
Levis continues to make strides in the right direction.
Now bowl eligible, Louisville football has rallied from early losses - Courier-Journal
But have they rallied enough to compete with the Wildcats?
BBNBA: Anthony Davis and Lakers continue to slide - On3
They still have time to figure this out, right?
Loading comments...