Sunday Quickies: UK Soccer NCAA Tournament Gameday

After the Kentucky’s men’s basketball team took care of business on Friday and the football team dominated their last home game on Saturday, it is time for the soccer team to get a win on Sunday.

As the No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Kentucky Wildcats are set to host Santa Clara in the second round at 7 p.m. You can find all of Sunday’s soccer action on ESPN+.

Tweet of the Day

Will Levis now the first Kentucky quarterback to throw for 400 yards since Andre Woodson in 2007. — Josh Moore (@JoshMooreHL) November 20, 2021

And, you guys, Mr. Levis has two whole years of eligibility left.

Quickies

Seniors Stuff Stat Sheet in 56-16 Victory over New Mexico State - KSR

It’s been a while since a senior day truly felt like a senior day at Kroger Field

Kentucky football celebrates Senior Day, then turns its attention to Louisville - Herald-Leader

It is officially hate week.

UCLA QB Thompson-Robinson signs hat, flagged - ESPN

A baller move like that should be applauded, no flagged.

Coaching Rumors: Latest on Florida, TCU and More - Sports Illustrated

After losing to Missouri in overtime, did Dan Mullen have to find his own ride back to Florida?

‘I’m a little boy from Kentucky.’ Reed Sheppard on why he’s going to be a Wildcat. - Herald-Leader

Reed Sheppard’s commitment is huge for reasons that are on and off the court.

No. 5 Villanova routs No. 17 Tennessee 71-53 in Tip-Off - ESPN

This says a lot about both teams. I’m just not sure what that is yet.

No. 9 Seed Kentucky to Host Santa Clara in NCAA Second Round - UK Athletics

Do the Wildcats have what it takes to make it to the next round?

Levis throws 4 TDs, Kentucky beats New Mexico State 56-16 - ESPN

Levis continues to make strides in the right direction.

Now bowl eligible, Louisville football has rallied from early losses - Courier-Journal

But have they rallied enough to compete with the Wildcats?

BBNBA: Anthony Davis and Lakers continue to slide - On3

They still have time to figure this out, right?