Wan’Dale Robinson is on the verge of setting 2 single-season UK records

The Kentucky Wildcats notched their 8th win of the 2021 season on Saturday with a 56-16 win over the New Mexico State Aggies.

It was another monster day for Wan’Dale Robinson as he led the Cats with 8 receptions for 181-yards.

With his big performance, Robinson is moving up the all-time leaderboards for single season receiving.

Robinson is now ranked 2nd on Kentucky’s single season list for receptions with 85 and is also 2nd in receiving yards with 1,067.

He will need to finish the year with six more catches and 245 more yards to break both of the single season records.

Craig Yeast holds the single season record for most receiving yards with 1,311 during the 1998 season, when the Cats finished with a 7-5 record.

As for receptions, James Whalen holds that single season record from when he hauled in 90 during the 1999 season. Those Cats finished with a 6-6 record.

Whalen took to social media to express his hope that Robinson breaks his receptions record.

Robinson will get his next chance to break both records next Saturday when the Cats make the trip to face the Louisville Cardinals.