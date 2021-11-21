Kentucky vs. Ohio individual highlights

Keion Brooks Jr. - 37 MIN, 9-18 FG, 4-4 FT, 22 PTS, 8 REB

Boy is Keion Brooks’ mid-range shot beautiful. It was nearly automatic on this night, and the improved shooting Brooks is showing seems to be a huge addition to this already skilled shooting team.

TyTy Washington Jr. - 37 MIN, 8-15 FG, 3-3 FT, 20 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

TyTy Washington getting comfortable is the last thing opposing teams want to hear. Fazoli’s new posterboy has looked a little shaky through his first three games (especially against Duke), but seemed to get things going in this one, finishing with 20 points in front of Rupp’s best crowd of the year so far. He also became only the third Wildcat under John Calipari to record at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a game (Isaiah Briscoe & James Young). Anybody else really craving a TyTy Trio right now?

Sahvir Wheeler - 30 MIN, 4-9 FG, 3-3 FT, 11 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

Kentucky’s point general impresses more and more each game. Although his scoring wasn’t on par with the Duke and Mount St. Mary’s games, his hustle shined as he had multiple plays where he put it all on the line for the better of his team, especially jumping into the sideline photographers to save a rebound. If he’s willing to put his body on the line in a November game against Ohio, I can’t wait to see how hard he plays in March.

