Kentucky vs. Louisville time and TV channel set, plus an early prediction

The 2021 college football regular-season finale will feature a primetime Governor’s Cup clash between the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals.

Following Kentucky’s win over New Mexico State on Saturday, the school announced that Cats vs. Cards will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN2.

Louisville will enter the game 6-5 and already having clinched bowl eligibility following a 62-22 road win at Duke. The Cards are on a bit of a hot streak, as they’ve won the last two games — home vs. Syracuse and at Duke — by a combined 103-25 margin.

This will be a very tough challenge for the 8-3 Wildcats, who’ve won two straight by a combined 90-33 margin in wins at Vanderbilt and at home vs. New Mexico State.

Kentucky has won two straight in this series, including a 45-13 win over Louisville at Kroger Field in the 2019 season. The two in-state rivals did not play last season due to the SEC implementing a conference-only schedule for all 14 league members.

For what it’s worth, ESPN’s matchup predictor is giving Louisville a 61.8% chance of winning this year’s edition of the Governor’s Cup, while TeamRankings projects a 27-24 win for the Cards.

Next Saturday's game at Louisville will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.#BlueGetsIn https://t.co/P1s8Z4ktF4 pic.twitter.com/pZdJpJ8E9e — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 21, 2021

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And as always, GO CATS!