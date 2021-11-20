WATCH: UK Football Senior Day ceremony

The Kentucky Wildcats are now 8-3 following a 56-16 win over New Mexico State.

Though it was sluggish at times, Kentucky made easy work of the Aggies, who are currently an FBS Independent school set to join Conference USA in 2023.

For the third time this season, QB Will Levis topped the 300-yard passing mark and became the first UK passer to hit 400+ yards since Andre Woodson in 2007. Levis finished the game with 419 yards and four scores vs. one pick.

In what was very likely his final game at Kroger Field, wideout Wan’Dale Robinson had one of the best games of his three-year college career. The Bluegrass native had a career-high 176 receiving yards...at halftime! He’d finish with eight grabs for 181 yards and one score.

While Robinson had the best day of any player on both sides, several UK seniors who stepped up in their final home game deserve a big shoutout.

Defensive back Quandre Mosely had a pick-six, while tight end Justin Rigg and wide receiver Josh Ali both caught a career-high two touchdowns. One of those was a career-long 62-yard score for Ali, who finished with seven grabs for 164 yards.

Senior defensive lineman Josh Paschal chipped in one sack, 1.5 tackles for loss, one QB hit, and six total tackles. The journey he’s made from a cancer diagnosis in 2018 to becoming one of Kentucky’s best players this season and a future NFL Draft pick is easily one of the best stories of the Mark Stoops era.

Up next, the Cats play their regular-season finale on the road vs. the Louisville Cardinals next Saturday.

Now, here is a look at the Senior Day festivities via UK Athletics.

