Highlights, box score and MVP from Kentucky stomping New Mexico State

The Kentucky Wildcats stomped the New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday afternoon by a score of 56-16.

The Cats didn't get off to the best start as Will Levis botched a snap on the opening drive and failed to dive on the ball, which resulted in an Aggie fumble return touchdown to jump out to a 7-0 lead. However, Kentucky didn't waste any time bouncing back as Levis drove right down the field and threw a 32-yard strike to Justin Rigg to tie the game at 7-7.

The quick scoring was followed by three-and-outs by both teams, but Quandre Mosely got the Cats back into the scoring column with a 38-yard pick six to give UK a 14-7 lead. Chris Rodriguez then joined the scoring parade with a six-yard touchdown run of his own, which was followed up by a 49-yard field goal from the Aggies to make the score 21-10 early in the second quarter.

Levis led Kentucky right back down the field in less than three minutes that culminated in a nine-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ali. But, once again, NMSU marched right down the field and added another field goal, this time from 30 yards, to cut the score to 28-13.

The Cats got the ball back and scored one more time before the half with a two-yard pass from Levis to Rigg—Rigg’s first multi-touchdown game of his career—to extend UK’s lead to 35-13. But it was once again promptly followed up by a NMSU 32-yard field goal for a 35-16 halftime score.

After the break, it took UK a bit to score, but they got on the board first with a 62-yard strike from Levis to Ali for the second time, which made the score 42-16. Kavosiey Smoke joined in on the fun late in the third quarter with a 23-yard touchdown run to make it 49-16.

We finally got to see Beau Allen in the fourth quarter and he drove Kentucky down the field in three minutes on seven plays and 82 yards, capped off by a three-yard touchdown run—his first for the blue and white.

All in all, it was a solid performance by Kentucky. The seniors really showed out today in a big way. A trio of Cats stood out above the rest, though. And while the defense struggled in the first half, it did get cleaned up a bit, but it’s got to get better headed into next weekend’s matchup.

The season finale comes against a hot Louisville Cardinals team next Saturday in Louisville.

Game MVP

MVP? No. Co-MVP? No. Tri-MVP? YES!

I really couldn't pick one guy to be the MVP because three guys played awesome today—Will Levis, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Josh Ali.

Levis finished 21-31 for 419 yards (career high), four touchdowns, and one interception. He also added 11 yards on the ground. Robinson hauled in eight catches for 181 yards. He didn't get a touchdown, but he did get tackled inside the five-yard line three times, which really sucks for him but an impressive performance nonetheless. Finally, Ali finished with seven receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

I mean, looking at those numbers, how can you choose between the three? It was a great offensive performance by the Cats, especially these three guys.

Let’s hope these guys keep up the pace next week against the Cards. Go Cats!

Highlights

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.