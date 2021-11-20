SEC Week 12 Preview

In a loaded Week 12, the SEC has one of many big-time games this week as the Arkansas Razorbacks, who have creeped back into the top 25, head to Alabama. On top of that, fans will be treated to three other conference matchups.

That said, let’s get into the full slate.

Charleston So vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (12 p.m. ET, SEC Network+)

The Georgia Bulldogs are the clear and obvious favorite to run away with the SEC East. They sit 10-0 and are 5-0 at home. There shouldn’t be any question who wins this one, especially as Georgia’s NCAA-best defense continues to improve.

Prairie View vs. No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies (12 p.m. ET, SEC Network+)

Another team that has surged its way back into the teens, Texas A&M gets an easier matchup with Prairie View. However, the Panthers are 7-2 and the best team in the Southwestern Athletic’s West division. Since Zach Calzada took over in Week 3, the Aggies have taken their play to another level. A&M is coming off a 29-19 loss to Ole Miss.

Tennessee St. vs. Mississippi St. Bulldogs (12 p.m. ET, SEC Network+)

After being down 28-10 at half, the Bulldogs obliterated the Auburn Tigers in the second half of last week’s game. They won the half 33-6 and, at home, should have some confidence built to also take down the 5-5 Tennessee State. They’ll be heavy favorites.

New Mexico St vs. Kentucky Wildcats (12 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

Obliterated in Week 11 by Alabama, New Mexico St. will now bring its talents to Lexington. The Cats, who had CFP aspirations following their 6-0 start, lost three straight. They got back into the winning column against Vanderbilt last week and should have no problem against Aggies in this one either.

Check out DraftKings for game spreads and live in-game betting.

No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide (3:30, CBS)

The Arkansas Razorbacks come in with the No. 6-ranked run offensive in the NCAA. However, a mighty Crimson Tide rush defense and Heisman favorite Bryce Young will be awaiting them. The Crimson Tide are in a must-win scenario as a second loss would crush their CFP desires.

This will be the premier game of the week in the SEC.

One of the better SEC matchups of the week will be the Gators vs. Tigers. The Gators have a disappointing five losses and are coming off a shootout in which over 120 points were scored in win over FCS Samford.

Missouri is 5-5 this season but 4-2 at home this season. This could easily end as the most competitive game in the conference this week.

Auburn Tigers vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

In a primetime ESPN slate, Auburn will visit South Carolina. The Tigers have only lost to Penn State, Texas A&M, Georgia and Miss. St. They’d likely have remained in the top 25 had they not let the Bulldogs come back. The Tigers are led by QB Bo Nix. South Carolina allows the 14th-fewest passing yards per game, so they won’t make life easy for the Tigers. The Gamecocks are 5-5 this season and 4-1 at home.

Vanderbilt vs. No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels (7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network)

In another (and the last to kick) SEC matchup, Vandy is the only team winless in conference play, currently 0-6. Ole Miss will be heavy favorites as Heisman candidate Matt Corral leads the way. The Revels are perfect at home, only having lost on the road to Auburn and Alabama.

This really shouldn’t be a close game.

South Alabama vs. Tennessee Volunteers (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

The 5-5 South Alabama Jaguars will take on Tennessee and Coastal Carolina to end the season, arguably their two toughest opponents this season. As for the Volunteers, they’re coming off a 41-17 loss to Georgia, one in which they ended the first quarter leading.

The Vols have lost five, four of which were against top-25 teams and the fifth was on the road against the Gators. They’ll be heavy favorites against the Sun Belt side.

UL Monroe vs. LSU Tigers (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Last but not least, we have UL Monroe against LSU. In Death Valley, the Tigers have been relatively weak.

They’re 3-2 at home and sit at the bottom of the SEC West. UL Monroe is winless on the road which should help LSU’s cause, but they’ll, without a doubt, be on upset alert as the Tigers have been in disarray throughout the season.