Saturday Headlines: Beat New Mexico State Edition

It’s perfect football weather today as the Kentucky Wildcats look to get to 8-3 today against a New Mexico State Aggies team that is coming off of a 59-3 loss in Tuscaloosa last Saturday.

A win today is not in question. The players and coaches can use this game to fine-tune some things before closing out the season next Saturday against the Louisville Cardinals. The most important things today are the following: stay healthy, look crisp, and get the backups some much-needed reps.

8-3 is a great record but the backend of the season hasn’t been great. Winning at Vanderbilt got the team back on the winning side of things and today isn’t a question. Finish the season out by beating the Louisville Cardinals on the way to a very good bowl game against a very good opponent and this season will be viewed as a massive success.

Tweets of the Day

Reed Sheppard picks KENTUCKY — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 20, 2021

The Class of 2023 is off to a big start with the commitment of the five star, top 25 recruit.

TyTy Washington out rebounded Oscar Tshiebwe tonight.



“I’m no machine, I’m TyTy.” pic.twitter.com/jnAiEmupXb — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) November 20, 2021

A great answer from a player that gets better every single game he plays. TyTy Washington is going to be special for the Cats.

Gotta look sharp for Senior Day.

Headlines

Reed Sheppard picks Kentucky | Cats Pause- John Calipari hit the recruiting trail after beating Ohio last night. The class of 2023 has massive potential.

Cats overcome early adversity to beat Ohio | Cat’s Illustrated- The Cats were tested by a very good mid major team and passed with flying colors. It was shaky with Oscar Tshiebwe going out in the first 30 seconds of the game and Sahvir Wheeler going out with foul trouble as well. But Davion Mintz, TyTy Washington, Keion Brooks, and Bryce Hopkins steadied the ship in the first half.

Storylines for Kentucky vs. New Mexico State | WDRB- Getting the shaky secondary some confidence and reps is a priority here.

TyTy says he hasn’t played his breakout game yet | KSR- I feel sorry for the team that gets the best that TyTy has to offer..

Next man up gets the dub | Vaught’s Views- I was impressed by the toughness that Bryce Hopkins showed last night. He took advantage of the minutes in the first half and finished seven points and seven big boards for the Cats.

Cats look to get back on track vs. Winthrop | UK Athletics- The women’s team was dealt a lopsided loss at Assembly Hall this week but are looking to get back at it Sunday at 2:00 PM.

