Kentucky vs. New Mexico State odds, betting trends, expert picks & prediction

With only two games remaining on the season, the Kentucky Wildcats football team has an excellent chance to finish their season on top with highly winnable games against New Mexico State and Louisville.

The path to a nine-win season begins today. While this should be a walk in the park for the Wildcats, they will need to make sure they take care of business on Senior Day.

Odds

According to DraftKings, Kentucky is currently a 36-point favorite at home with the game total is set at 59.5 points. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Wildcats a 98.9% chance of victory over the Aggies.

Betting Trends

Kentucky

Kentucky are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games.

Kentucky are 7-1 SU in their last 8 games at home.

Kentucky are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games this season.

Kentucky are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in November.

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Kentucky’s last 7 games played in week 12.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Kentucky’s last 15 games when playing as the favourite.

Kentucky are 14-4 ATS in their last 18 games played on a Saturday when playing at home.

New Mexico State

New Mexico State are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of New Mexico State’s last 15 games.

New Mexico State are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games.

New Mexico State are 0-16 SU in their last 16 games on the road.

New Mexico State are 0-5 SU in their last 5 games this season.

The total has gone OVER in 11 of New Mexico State’s last 15 games against an opponent in the Southeastern conference.

New Mexico State are 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 games played in November.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of New Mexico State’s last 14 games played in week 12.

Expert Picks

OddsShark — Kentucky 36, New Mexico State 10

Sportsbook Wire — Kentucky 45, New Mexico State 20

Wildcat Blue Nation — Kentucky 41, New Mexico State 17

College Football News — Kentucky 44, New Mexico State 13

Lexington Herald-Leader — Kentucky 52, New Mexico State 13

Prediction

With the consensus being a blowout win by Kentucky, it’s hard to see the Aggies making this a close contest. However, Kentucky’s defense hasn’t exactly proved they can stop anyone over the past month. While the Wildcats’ offensive unit enjoys another successful day, New Mexico State could score points they normally wouldn’t if Kentucky’s defensive unit was playing to their potential — specifically on the back end. Nonetheless, Kentucky adds another win on the year and is one game closer to another 10-win season under head coach Mark Stoops.

Final Score: Kentucky 38, New Mexico State 17