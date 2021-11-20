Kentucky vs. New Mexico State game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the New Mexico State Aggies at 12:00 pm ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it at WatchESPN.

After last week’s victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores, where we saw the Cats score 31 points in the first half followed by three in the second, UK fans were in a weird mood.

While yes, 5-3 in the SEC is awesome and something that’s only been done a handful of times at Kentucky, however, it’s going to be hard to get over the rollercoaster ride that was the six-game winning streak followed by the three-game losing streak we saw this season.

Expectations have risen and while that can be a bad thing at times, it was the goal for Coach Stoops and this program.

With all that said, this can still be a great season with 10 wins, Kentucky just needs to take care of business against the Aggies followed by their rivals in the Cards. Let’s get it BBN!

Get hyped for the action by checking out some of these pregame reads: