Highlights, box score and MVP from Kentucky’s big win over Ohio

The Kentucky Wildcats had a matchup with the Ohio Bobcats in what was set to be their toughest matchup since the season opener against Duke.

That is exactly what this was right from the start as Oscar Tshiebwe was called for two fouls within the first minute of the game sending him to the bench for the rest of the half.

It was also a hot start offensively for the Bobcats as they jumped out to an 11-6 lead at the first media timeout.

As for the Cats, it was a rough start on the offensive end as their deficit grew to 20-12 at the under 12 timeout.

Then the team found some energy and started getting into a rhythm as a Dontaie Allen three with just over nine minutes remaining cut the lead to 24-22 and brought the Rupp Arena crowd to life.

The rest of the half was a back-and-forth battle, but as the teams went to the locker room it was the Cats holding a 40-38 lead.

The second half started like the first half ended with each team going back and forth, but it was Kentucky holding the 48-46 at the first timeout.

Following that timeout, the Cats went on a quick run and a layup by Davion Mintz gave Kentucky a 57-48 lead forcing Ohio to call a timeout with just over 11 minutes to play.

The Bobcats weren’t going to go away however as they were hanging around with success from three-point land.

It was a big second half for TyTy Washington and nine straight points by the freshman gave the Cats a 66-54 lead with just under eight minutes remaining.

Down the stretch Kentucky was able to play really well on both ends of the floor to take control of this game.

Ohio was no doubt the toughest matchup the Cats have faced since the opener, but it was Kentucky that came away with the 77-59 win.

Game MVP

It was a big game for Keion Brooks as he kept the Cats in it early on by knocking down a ton of mid-range jumpers and crashing the glass with Tshiebwe on the bench in foul trouble.

However, the second half was a big showing for TyTy Washington as he fueled the Cats’ run to pull away in this one.

With that being said, Brooks and Washington are tonight’s Co-MVP’s with their outstanding performances Friday night.

Brooks would go on to finish with 22 points, eight rebounds, and a block to lead the Cats in scoring.

As for Washington, he flirted with a triple-double as he finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block.

Kentucky got exactly what they needed from Brooks with Tshiebwe on the bench, and the second half could have been the breakout the BBN was waiting to see from Washington.

Box Score

Highlights

