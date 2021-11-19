Salty Bob Huggins is extra salty about Oscar Tshiebwe

Bob Huggins is one salty fella.

Following a win over Elon in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, the West Virginia head coach managed to take a jab at former Mountaineer and current Kentucky Wildcats rebounding extraordinaire Oscar Tshiebwe.

As you’ll recall, Tshiebwe left Morgantown to transfer to UK in the middle of the 2020-21 college hoops season, something Huggins clearly still hasn’t gotten over.

“We lost an alleged McDonald’s All-American because he didn’t like the fact that we were making him do things that were hard,” Huggins said after his team’s 87-68 victory over Elon. “So, we’re fine.”

Huggins going out of his way to say “alleged McDonald’s All-American” while suggesting Tshiebwe doesn’t like working hard is just pure pettiness from a 68-year-old coach against a 21-year-old Congo native who didn’t even move to America until 2015.

These comments are also completely asinine with how hard Tshiebwe has been playing this season, as he leads the nation in rebound (18.7 boards per game) and offensive rebounding (9.0 per game).

Could you imagine what Tshiebwe would be capable of if he actually worked hard!? Maybe good enough to get Huggins to an Elite Eight for the first time in 11 years.