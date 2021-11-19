Mark Stoops contacted by LSU; reportedly running 3rd on Tigers’ list

UPDATE

Matt Jones adds that Mark Stoops is currently third on LSU’s list of head-coaching candidates.

VERY Good LSU source just saw my report and told me the LSU list is this



1. Jimbo Fischer

2. Bill O Brien

3. Mark Stoops



In that order — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 19, 2021

If this is accurate, I don’t see Jimbo Fisher leaving Texas A&M for LSU. However, it’s hard to imagine Bill O’Brien would turn down the LSU job if offered, though the former Houston Texans coach could be angling to get back in the NFL, so perhaps Stoops could really become the Tigers’ top choice.

It would appear Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is a candidate for the LSU Tigers’ opening.

According to KSR’s Matt Jones, LSU has contacted Stoops via a third party, and it sounds like it’s a job Stoops would at least consider leaving Kentucky for. Jones added that, “If offered, it would be one the Kentucky head coach would “seriously consider.””

However, it also sounds like one or more candidates are ahead of Stoops in the pecking order for LSU’s next head coach.

“I got a second message that says there is at least one other person in the fold, and the AD might even like that person more. That person is (Alabama offensive coordinator) Bill O’Brien,” Jones said. “So (Stoops) may not even get offered the job. If LSU were to decide Stoops was their guy, it will be worth sweating about.”

So for now, it does not appear Kentucky is in real danger of losing Stoops, but this will be something to monitor until LSU hires its next coach, so we will update this story if anything more comes of this.