Friday Headlines: Ohio Gameday Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats (2-1) return to action Friday night in Lexington where they’ll host the Ohio Bobcats (3-0). This will be Kentucky’s first game of four over the next 10 days as we see their schedule really start to pick up as the Wildcats close out the month of November.

Despite ESPN’s Basketball Power Index giving Kentucky a 88.6% chance of victory, head coach John Calipari believes Friday’s game will be harder than advertised. While Ohio hasn’t exactly beaten any powerhouses this season, neither has Kentucky as the Wildcats of course began their season (all-be-it a close loss) with a L to Duke in New York City.

Guard Mark Sears appears to be the go-to option on offense, averaging nearly 20 points per game on almost 65% shooting from the floor. Again, it’s early in the season but that’s pretty spectacular. Look for the Wildcats to center their defensive gameplay around stopping Sears.

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe is leading the country in rebounds and looks like he’ll have an edge against a Bobcats team that is averaging seven less boards per game. Ohio also doesn’t boast any outstanding size in their front court, which is a major sign that Tshiebwe could continue his one-man-wrecking-crew campaign on Friday night.

Tip-off is set for 7 PM at Rupp Arena. SEC Network will have the broadcast.

