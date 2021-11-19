Kentucky vs. New Mexico State preview, viewing info and more

For the final time this season, the Kentucky Wildcats will take the field in front of their home crowd Saturday when they host the New Mexico State Aggies for Senior Day at noon.

Kentucky enters play fresh off a 34-17 road win over Vanderbilt that snapped a three-game losing streak and clinched a second-place SEC East finish and winning 5-3 conference record.

Lifted each other up. Clinched a winning record in @SEC play.#ForTheTeam

└ Chapter Seven

└ Kentucky 34, Vanderbilt 17 pic.twitter.com/ZqR7AM4lDZ — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) November 17, 2021

Saturday, several seniors will walk and get a loud ovation from the Kroger Field crowd. That group includes 22 players:

Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald, DL (Lakeland, Fla.)

Tyrell Ajian, DB (Mansfield, Ohio)

Marquez Bembry, LB (Stone Mountain, Ga.)

Zac Berezowitz, DB (Lexington, Ky.)

Yusuf Corker, DB (McDonough, Ga.)

Cedrick Dort Jr., DB (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.)

Austin Dotson, OG (Belfry, Ky.)

Darren Edmond, WR (Norman, Okla.)

Isaiah Epps, WR (Jenks, Okla.)

Colin Goodfellow, P (Cleveland, Ohio)

Collin Hartmann, DL (Somerset, Ky.)

Zach Johnson, S/KR (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Darian Kinnard, OT (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Tyler Markray, RB (West Bloomfield, Mich.)

Marquan McCall, NG (Detroit, Mich.)

Quandre Mosely, DB (Brunswick, Ga.)

William Nalty, ILB (Metairie, La.)

Josh Paschal, DE (Prince George’s County, Md.)

Davonte Robinson, S (Lexington, Ky.)

Matt Ruffolo, K (Centerville, Ohio)

DeAndre Square, ILB (Detroit, Mich.)

Jordan Wright, OLB (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

While these are the only players that will walk, six-year seniors such as Davonte Robinson, Justin Rigg and Luke Fortner, who walked last year but have opted not to do so for a second time, will be playing their final home games.

There’s also a good chance juniors such as Chris Rodriguez and Wan’Dale Robinson will also be playing in their final home game as Wildcats.

One notable senior who has elected not to walk Saturday is starting linebacker Jacquez Jones who can return for a fifth year if he chooses to next year. However, head coach Mark Stoops said, “Don’t read too much into that” when asked on Senior Day walking decisions during his press conference Monday.

For all the last year college players, Saturday’s Senior Day should also allow them to pick up one last home victory as a 1-9 New Mexico State team that suffered a 59-3 loss to No. 2 Alabama will be coming to town.

The Aggies, who are an independent program, come to Lexington having lost six straight games and their lone win on the year coming September 18 at home over South Carolina State.

Earlier this season, former Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson threw for 381 yards and three touchdowns for his New Mexico Lobos against the Aggies, earning his new team a 34-25 win.

If Kentucky can earn a win Saturday, they will extend their winning streak over non-conference opponents to 15 games which dates back to their 2017 home loss to Louisville. They can also secure just their second eight-win regular win season since 2000.

Kentucky Wildcats Football vs. New Mexico State Aggies

Location: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky

Start Time and Date: 12:00 pm EST on November 21st, 2021

TV Channel: SEC Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or you can utilize a free trial of fuboTV.

Radio: Tom Leach and Jeff Piecoro will be on the call on the UK Sports Network.

Replay: WatchESPN and SEC Network (check local listings).

Tickets

Weather: 52.1 °F and cloudy with winds up to 10.3 MPH and zero chance of rain, per Covers.com.

Kentucky Wildcats Roster

New Mexico State Roster

Odds: Draft Kings’ spread is Kentucky -36. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Wildcats an 98.9% to win.

Prediction: TeamRankings projects a 47-12 victory, Kentucky!