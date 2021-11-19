Kentucky vs. Ohio game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Ohio Bobcats tonight at 7 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena. You can watch the game on the SEC Network or stream it live at WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or you can use a free trial of fuboTV.
It was a fun game to watch when the Cats took on Mt. Saint Mary’s on Tuesday. Everyone was involved, and the energy was high.
Oscar Tshiebwe has a legitimate case for being the best big man in the country and if he continues to put up jaw-dropping numbers like this it’ll be impossible for teams not to take a chance on him in the draft.
It seems like Cal found a really great rotation for the entire game this past Tuesday. I’m sure there will be plenty more experimenting, but I think we can all agree that having Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington, Kellan Grady, Keion Brooks and Oscar Tshiebwe on the floor is the best set right now.
Tonight’s game should be fun. Ohio isn’t a team to take lightly, as we’ve seen them make runs in the past, but this should be a game Kentucky pulls away from by the end of the game.
Get hyped for the game with these pregame reads.
