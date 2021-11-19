Recruiting updates on Ryan Jones Jr. and Reece Potter

John Calipari and his new staff have got into a recruiting groove in recent months, as they held the No. 1 overall class in 2022 until Shaedon Sharpe reclassified.

However, looking to future classes, we have a new name to keep an eye on.

Ryan Jones Jr is an emerging star in the class of 2024. The 6-foot-9 small forward is currently ranked as the No. 10 overall player, according to ESPN. He’s already hearing from some of the nation’s top programs.

Following an 18-point performance in a 66-52 win over Central Pointe Christian Academy on Tuesday, Zach Smart of Zags Blog caught up with Jones to discuss his recruitment.

“North Carolina and Kentucky, those are the main two that are recruiting me hard right now,” said Jones. “I visited North Carolina two weeks ago. I talk to Orlando (Antigua) at Kentucky a lot. I’m also hearing from Cincinnati, Syracuse, Baylor and other programs in Texas.”

Jones is going to be one of the best players in the 2024 class, and it looks like Kentucky is getting in the mix early.

Looking at the state of Kentucky, the upcoming class of 2023 is proving to be one of the best classes to come through the state in a long time.

We already know the names Reed Sheppard, Kaleb Glenn, and George Washington. However, there is another player that has a chance to join them in the high rankings and that is Lexington Catholic’s big man Reece Potter.

Potter is closing in on being 7-feet tall and has good footwork, mobility, hands, and touch. On top of that, he is able to step outside and knock down shots from three and is a very good passer.

In an interview with Travis Branham of 247 Sports, Potter described how he sees his game.

“I’m more of a stretch-five scorer, I can do anything, I go in and out, that’s my game.”

Since the summer, Potter has started hearing from some major programs across the country including Xavier, Butler, Illinois, and Louisville. He has also officially received offers from St. Louis, Xavier, Western Kentucky, and Youngstown State.

Potter will be someone to keep an eye on this season as the junior class in the state of Kentucky is shaping up to be one of the best this state has ever seen.