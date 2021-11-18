Dekel Crowdus won’t play this season

We won’t get to see Dekel Crowdus take the field this season.

Back in August, the Kentucky freshman receiver suffered a knee injury that sidelined him most of fall camp and every game this season thus far. However, Crowdus resumed practicing leading up to the team’s Week 9 loss to Mississippi State, and it appeared he would end up playing at some point this season.

But today, head coach Mark Stoops announced that Crowdus won’t play this season to help ensure there are no setbacks in his recovery.

Mark Stoops says in post-practice presser that WR Dekel Crowdus is no longer expected to play this season. He's focused on rehabbing for next year. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_CJ) November 18, 2021

A consensus 4-star recruit in the 2021 class, Crowdus played at nearby Frederick Douglass High School before signing with the Wildcats. He was the third-ranked recruit from the state of Kentucky and 300th-overall recruit in his class via 247 Sports Composite.

When the injury happened in August, the initial fear was it’d require season-ending surgery. Thankfully wasn’t the case.

Even though Crowdus won’t play this season, it’s still a big win that he didn’t suffer the kind of injury that could have led to a long rehab process that stretched into the offseason and possibly into fall camp next year.

Instead, we should expect to see Crowdus ready to rock when spring ball begins, which will hopefully be the start of him becoming a major weapon in this offense for the 2022 season.

And while he won’t log a snap until 2022 at the earliest, there’s still a lot of hope at Kentucky that Crowdus is a future star in the making in Liam Coen’s offense.

