Dontaie Allen gets NIL deal with business connected to Reed Sheppard

With the Kentucky Wildcats season starting to get rolling, the NIL deals continue to pour in for the players.

The latest deal has seen Dontaie Allen become “Super Three-Ro, the defender of the Commonwealth.”

Earlier this afternoon, the pride of Pendleton County announced his partnership with White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics via a Twitter promo, where Allen gets his first call into action.

With a lot of suspense and questioning I have decided to come clean… @wgmortho pic.twitter.com/LtRFtVD5T5 — Dontaie A11en (@dontaieallen11) November 18, 2021

If the White, Greer & Maggard Orthodontics sounds familiar, it’s because they also have a partnership in place with class of 2023 recruit Reed Sheppard, who will be announcing his commitment this Saturday. Curious timing to say the least.

Allen has embraced this new era of NIL as he has signed deals with Bojangles, created his own clothing line, and is now partnering with local Kentucky businesses.

On the court currently Allen is trying to earn some solid minutes in this year's rotation. In two games played this season, he’s averaging 5.0 ppg on 50% shooting and 40% from deep.

To most kids in the Bluegrass State, Allen is living the dream of being able to suit up in the Blue and White. Now, he gets to amplify that dream and be a super Three-Ro to go with it.

And hopefully, we’ll one day see a UK backcourt that features Allen and Sheppard.

