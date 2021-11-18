Cats By 90 Podcast with Big Blue Drew and Aaron Gershon

The latest episode of the Cats By 90 Podcast is out and ready for your consumption.

You can check it out on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast content.

In what was the 101st episode Aaron Gershon and I discussed the state of Kentucky basketball through the first three games of the 2021-2022 season.

Specifically — individual player analysis and what we are expect to see over the next games.

Obviously, discussion was heavily centered around the dominant play of Oscar Tshiebwe and his insane stats to begin the year.

It really is incredible to think about a frontcourt player pouring in 18 points and snagging a ridiculous 18 rebounds per game. Tshiebwe’s early offense was also a huge component in Kentucky’s 80-55 win against Mount St Mary on Tuesday night.

From there we touched on the importance of sustaining the great back court play of Sahvir Wheeler while also putting TyTy Washington in more situations to build his confidence.

We couldn’t finish the episode without taking some Wildcat football and Saturday’s senior day game against New Mexico State.

What does Kentucky need to tune up before traveling to Louisville next week?

The secondary surely could stand to show some signs of improvement and the guys want Beau Allen to get a chance to chuck the ball around Kroger Field this weekend.

Take some time to check out the show, and please follow on Twitter @CatsBy90!

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.