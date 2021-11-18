Thursday Headlines: Darian Kinnard is a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy

Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard is a semifinalist for the Outland Trophy, an award presented by the Football Writers Association of America.

Six linemen were announced as semifinalists, including five offensive linemen and one defensive.

Here’s what the official release announcing the semifinalists had to say about Kinnard.

One of the top offensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference for a much-improved offense from a year ago. Kinnard has started at right tackle in the past 36 games for Kentucky (7-3) since the end of the 2018 season. The Wildcats’ resurgence this season is built around its run game, which boasts its 10th all-time 1,000-yard rusher in a season in Chrstiopher Rodriguez Jr., who led the SEC in rushing for the first half of the season and is currently second at 1,032 yards with six touchdowns. Kentucky, which has clinched second place in the SEC East, is tied for sixth in the SEC in rushing at 186.3 ypg. Kinnard is Kentucky’s first Outland semifinalist.

Kinnard is one of five offensive linemen along with Alabama’s Evan Neal, NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum, and Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere, along with Georgia Defensive Tackle Jordan Davis.

The six semifinalists will be trimmed to three finalists next week, and the winner of the award will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on Dec. 9.

Kinnard has been one of Kentucky’s best offensive linemen over the last couple seasons and it’s good to see him be recognized with this honor.

